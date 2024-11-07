The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has explained that the disturbances experienced on the national grid on Thursday was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

The TCN said the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:2am on Thursday, adding that recovery efforts began immediately, and the Abuja axis was restored within 28 minutes.

However, recovery on other locations was still ongoing.

According to the company, “the frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications.

“In addition to this, we are actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations.

“This includes the 330kV transmission lines along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.

“Furthermore, following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, we have begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

“Efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report, and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid.

“These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations.

“However, it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed.

“We acknowledge the impact of these disruptions and ask for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period.

“TCN remains committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognizing the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development. We assure the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability, in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalised transmission lines,” the statement by TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, noted.