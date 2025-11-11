The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) has announced plans to plant 5,000 trees in Nigeria’s border communities within the next year, officially inaugurating the National Green Border Sustainable Initiative, which aims to transform ecosystems in these communities into exemplars of environmental sustainability.

The initiative, which encompasses tree planting, waste recycling, and women’s empowerment, is a year-long national campaign that also seeks to integrate environmental awareness with community development across Nigeria’s border regions.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, held at the Ogun Area 1 Command headquarters in Idiroko Border, the National President of COWA, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, who is also the wife of the Controller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, stated that the initiative represents a significant step towards cleaner, greener, and more self-sustaining communities along the nation’s borders.

Mrs Adeniyi announced that as part of the initiative, over 5,000 trees would be planted within the year, and 1,000 women would be trained and empowered through waste recycling and environmental entrepreneurship programmes.

“Today, we are not merely cleaning or planting trees; we are launching a movement of hope, responsibility, and transformation that connects our people, our borders, and our planet.

“Together, we can transform our borders into models of sustainability—communities where environmental stewardship, social empowerment, and national service unite,” she said.

The COWA president explained that the initiative arose from the recent COWA Green Borders and Sustainability Summit in Abuja, which brought together leaders from government, development agencies, and the private sector to discuss strategies for building resilient border communities.

According to Adeniyi, the Green Border Centre being developed by the association will serve as a national hub for climate education, innovation, and women’s empowerment, focusing on renewable energy, recycling, and sustainable livelihood training.

She advocated for the support of all Nigerians to ensure that the initiative achieves its objectives of creating cleaner, greener, and safer environments.

Earlier, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) of Ogun 1 Area Command, Comptroller Godwin Otunla, commended Mrs Adeniyi for expanding COWA’s focus beyond humanitarian activities to include sustainability and ecological protection.

Otunla assured that the command would continue to support all COWA initiatives that align with the Customs Service’s vision of maintaining safe, clean, and prosperous border communities.