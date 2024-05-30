Ad

The Seme border command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, said the command revenue from January to May 26, 2024 rose by 272 per cent compared to 2023.

Speaking to newsmen during a press conference on the activities of the command from January to May 26th, 2024, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Timi Bomodi, said the command generated N2.63 billion within five months.

He also disclosed that the command facilitated export worth 143, 468 Metric Tonnes in the months under review.

The Customs boss said, “The Command has continued to sustain the tempo in the area of revenue generation. In the period under review, we collected a total sum of N2.63 billion. This amount surpasses that of 2023 for the same period by 272 per cent.

“On export, the command facilitated 143, 468 metric tonnes of export produce, with FOB value of N35.19 billion which is equivalent to $38.46 million. The NESS value paid is N174.51 million. A total of 406 Single Digit Declarations (SGDs) were utilised from January to May 26 2024 for export alone.”

The Customs boss stated that the command Intercepted 373,440 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as Petrol on the verge of being smuggled out of the country to neighbouring Benin Republic.

The command also Intercepted 6,467 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Benin Republic.

According to him, other contraband seized are used vehicles; parcels of cannabis sativa; wild animal, packages of cannabis, general merchandise and 45 pieces of used tyres with a Duty Paid Value (DPV), worth N840 million.

He said, “our enforcement unit sustained its anti smuggling momentum in all nooks and crannies of the Command. This onslaught translated into 474 interception of various contraband items within the period under review. These items include 12,448 Jerrycans x 30 litres of PMS equivalent to 373,440 litres and 8 tanker loads.

“6,467 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice Rice equivalent to 10 Trailer load and 15 used vehicles; 1, 251 parcels of cannabis sativa; 20 live parrots; 2 honey badgers; 2 Pelican birds; 404 live tortoises; 3,023 items under general merchandise; 149 packages of codeine and 45 pieces of used tyres. All with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) N840 million.

“We noted that there has been a marked increase in the illegal importation of Cannabis from Ghana and different methods have been used by criminals in their effort to beat our officers, all of which has been neutralised.”

He also stated that a total of 18 suspects were arrested in the months under review even as he said a notorious smuggler was also arrested.

“A total of 18 suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures, 11 of them were granted administrative bails, three were handed over to NDLEA for further agency action. One was handed over to the Nigerian Police, while 4 suspects are still in our custody. Also recently, a notorious smuggler whose reign of terror in this area has come to an end was arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.