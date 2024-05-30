Ad

Lafarge Africa Plc, hosted its inaugural Suppliers Summit to promote sustainable business and innovations.

The summit with the theme, ‘Sustainable Business, Innovating with Excellence’ held in Lagos brought together key stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, industry experts, and partners, to discuss sustainability, innovation, and strategies for excellence.

The summit highlighted Lafarge Africa’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting sustainability across the industry. The event featured insightful panel discussions, networking opportunities, and interactive sessions focused on key topics such as innovation, efficiency, technology, and collaborative partnerships.

Speaking, the GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi emphasised the importance of sustainability and innovation in shaping the future of business and the industry.

He said, “at Lafarge Africa, we believe that sustainability is not just a goal but a way of doing business. It is about finding innovative solutions that minimise our environmental impact while maximising value for our stakeholders.

“But innovation is not a solitary endeavour, it requires collaboration, creativity, and a willingness to challenge the status quo. That is why we are here today, to explore new ideas, share best practices, and strengthen our collaboration.”

The procurement director and host of the summit, Saeed Ande, welcomed attendees and underscored the critical role of procurement in driving sustainable practices.

According to him, “I understand the critical role that our suppliers play in our success. You are not just suppliers; you are our partners in growth, our allies in sustainability, and our collaborators in innovation.”

In her keynote presentation, head ESG| Sustainability & Climate Change, PwC Nigeria, Mrs. Marylyn Obaisa-Osula provided an in-depth overview of sustainable supply, highlighting the role of innovation in this transition.

A major highlight of the summit was the panel discussion on sustainability in business, featuring industry experts including assistant director, SMEDAN, Dr. Olukola Dawodu, represented by chief enterprise officer, SMEDAN, Mr. Leke Babalola; head, Acquisition & Specialised Sectors, Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Patrick Eneh; MD/CEO, MDV Limited, Mr. Vishant Dalamal; manager for Governance, Risk and Compliance, PwC Nigeria, Mrs. Temilola Abdul; and Legal & Compliance, Lafarge Africa, Anuoluwapo Gbadegesin as moderator.

The panellists emphasised the critical need for sustainable practices in business operations to ensure long-term environmental and economic health, while encouraging partnerships between suppliers, customers, and industry leaders to share best practices and drive collective success.