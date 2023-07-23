Customs Seizes Items Worth Over N1bn In 3 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna has intercepted and seized various items including means of conveyance worth over one billion naira Duty Paid Value (DPV) between the month of May – July 2023.

A statement issued by the FOU public relations officer Superintendent of Customs Isah Sulaiman onbehalf of the Comptroller, Musa Ibrahim Jalo said, that between the Month of May and July this year, the Unit recorded a total of 179 seizures with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of One Billion, Forty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira, Eighty Kobo (N1,044,772,159.80K).

He said, the assortments of items which were arrested in different locations within the Zone were mainly intelligence driven, due vigilance and diligence of Officers and Men of the Unit.

He noted in particular the seizure of illicit substances like Cannabis Sativa jointly arrested with Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) in Kebbi, vehicles, smuggled foreign parboiled rice and Second hand clothing, foreign soaps, vegetable oil and pastas, among others.

According to him, the Officers and Men has remained focused and are presently in sync with the current work agenda and orientation of the new administration ably led by the Ag. Comptroller -General of Customs, Bashir Wale Adeniyi.

A breakdown of the seizures for the period under review include, 21 units of used vehicles, 11 units of vehicles (Means of Conveyance), 2234 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50Kg each), 48 bags of foreign parboiled rice (25Kg each), 226 Jerrycans of foreign refined vegetable oil (25litres each), 2780 cartons of foreign spaghetti, macaroni and couscous.