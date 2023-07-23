NITDA, US Govt Partner To Unlock Growth Opportunities In Tech Space

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, is bringing together African and international stakeholders in the tech space, to unlock growth opportunities, and build the tech ecosystem in Africa, through the Global Tech Africa (GTA), summit/conference.

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) summit/conference is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation designed and implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation.

Africa is poised to play a critical role in the global tech ecosystem, providing innovation, talent, and new market opportunities in areas such as mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, ag-tech, and the digital economy.

The director general of NITDA, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, emphasised the opportunities GTA can bring to Africa with Nigeria playing a significant role in driving the growth of the African tech ecosystem.

To him, “Nigeria’s tech prowess ignites a flame of innovation that illuminates Africa’s path towards a prosperous digital future, fostering job creation and driving economic growth across the continent. Leveraging Nigeria’s youthful and tech-savvy population, favorable legislations, and policies, the country is well positioned to become Africa’s leading digital technology hub.”

The United states has been a key partner to Nigeria in providing an enabling environment for the Tech ecosystem, U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, averred, adding that, “the U.S. Mission Nigeria will continue to promote partnerships that advance the development of Nigeria’s tech and startup ecosystem to catalyze technological progress and promote a more robust U.S.-Nigeria trade and investment relationship.