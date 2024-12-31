The Nigerian Custom Service has seized 12 containers laden with illicit drugs with duty paid value of N20.3 billion at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

Briefing journalists at Onne on Tuesday, the Customs Area 2 Comptroller, Mohammed Babandede, said contained 1,721,100 bottles of 100ml Cough Syrup Codeine, 510,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac and 7,100,000 tablets of 225mg Royal apple Tramadol and Tramaking.

Babandede stated that 3,461 pieces of sanitary ware fittings, 840 pieces of Chilly cutter and 153 cartons of TVS rubber were used to conceal the illicit drugs in the 12 containers.

“Our vigilant officers and men have successfully intercepted and siezed an additional 12 containers (40 feet) of illicit medicine. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health, ensuring security of our nation and compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations. This also justifies our commitment to trade facilitation, transparency, effective and efficient service delivery.

“This latest seizure underscores the passion and diligence of the officers and men of the Onne Command in ensuring the illicit drug and other harmful goods do not find their way into our country through our area of responsibility.

“Our efforts are geared towards securing the health and safety of our citizens while upholding the integrity of entry points into the country through the Onne Port axis,” Babandede said.

He commendes the continued support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including the media, in amplifying the message and efforts to combat smuggling. “Together, we can build a safer and healthier nation.”

He added that the Command generated a total revenue of N634 billion as at December 31, 2024, which is higher that N618 billion revenue target given to it for the year.

“This amount is over the 2023 collection of N321 billion and represents 98 percent increase over the 2023 generated revenue,” the Customs Comptroller said.