The new Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Titiloye Olufayo II, has officially ascended the throne as the king of Oro Kingdom.

The coronation, which marked the return of Olufayo’s lineage to the throne after 234 years, was accompanied by traditional rites performed by the Oloro-in-Council.

The event attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Femi Agbaje.

Other dignitaries at the event include Senators Saliu Mustapha and Lola Ashiru, both represented by high-powered delegations, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Raheem Ajuloopin.

Also at the event were notable attendees including the Executive Secretary of National Institutes of Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye; Asiwaju of Oro Kingdom, Retired Rear Admiral Azeez Afolayan; Agba Akin of Oro Kingdom, Alh Yinka Quadri; and Hon. Bolanle Olukoju, Kwara State commissioner for Communications.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo and chairman of Irepodun Traditional Council, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, led the traditional rulers from across Igbomina land to the ceremony.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq urged the new monarch to lead with integrity, fairness, and compassion, while operating an open-door policy to advance the community.

The governor called on Oba Titiloye to see his ascension to the throne as a call to serve and preserve the culture, heritage, and unity of Oro Kingdom.

He also assured the community of his administration’s continued support for traditional institutions, pledging to prioritise development and progress in the region.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, commended the state government for ensuring a seamless selection process in the emergence of the new Oloro of Oro and urged the people of the Kingdom to embrace unity and avoid division.

He advised the new monarch to work closely with the Oloro-in-Council, chiefs, elders, and other traditional rulers to strengthen the kingdom’s unity and progress.

“The Kabiyesi has settled on the throne with divine support. He should open his doors and study the complexities of Oro Kingdom carefully,” Oba Alebiosu said.

The Executive Secretary of NICO, Otunba Ajiboye mentioned the cultural significance of the coronation, emphasising its importance in preserving Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko- Irese, Dr. Thomas Adewumi, praised Oro Kingdom for its self-help initiatives and dedication to economic progress.

Adewumi also lauded Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration for its equitable development agenda, revealing plans for a tertiary health institution in Kwara South.

“This government is people-focused and committed to justice and equity. We are partnering with the administration to establish this vital facility,” he added.