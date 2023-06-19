Customs Seizes N37.8m Indian Hemp, Tramadol In Kebbi

Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 104 parcels of Indian hemp and 70 packs of tramadol worth N37,820,000 on Kamba-Kyangakwai Road under Kamba local government area.

This was disclosed to journalists by the area controller of the command, Dr Ben Oramalugo, at a press conference held at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the items were seized by the men of the command based on a tip off from well-meaning citizens of the area.

He said one Suleiman Yusuf, alias Babangida, was arrested over the seized items.

Oramalugo said the command apart from the seized Indian hemp and tramadol has also seized 107 bags of parboiled 50kg rice, 38 bales of second hand clothing, 1,275 litres of petrol, 52 jerrycan of vegetable oil, one Honda Accord 2014 and one used Opel vehicle, at various locations in the state with a duty paid value of N64,613,594.