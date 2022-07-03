A non-governmental organisation, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to procure more Voter Registration Machines to ensure that Nigerians can register for their voters’ card with ease in polling units in all the 774 local government area in the country.

The organisation also lauded the Commission for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology, saying the new technology had removed thuggery and ballot box snatching during elections.

But they urged INEC to improve on BVAS in the next election, especially during the 2023 general election and Osun State election.

The national president of NYO, Hon. Abdullahi Wali stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the team code-named ‘Team 5 Million Youths Committee’ yesterday, in Abuja.

Wali said the team would set up structures in each state of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the 774 local government areas in the country, and the 8812 wards to serve as a platform to mobilise young people for 2023 elections.

He said the National Youth Mobilisation Team 2023 Committee to mobilise the young people across the country as a way of dealing with voter apathy.

The Committee is also to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Also speaking, the national chairman of the Committee, Dr. Michael Nku Abuo said that the organisation wants an election devoid of any form of violence, adding that from the structures and the ambassadors the committee is setting up at the respective polling units, the issue of ballot box snatching and the issue of violence in the election will be addressed.

He implored the youths not to mortgage or sell their votes as no amount given to them can equate to the suffering they might have if a wrong person is voted into office.

He explained that the team would organise a national democratic walk in all the geopolitical zones and town hall meetings in the 36 states and the FCT before the 2023 elections to sensitize Nigerians.

“One of the essences of setting up this Committee is to ensure that we sit down with respective political parties to negotiate for inclusiveness in government and governance.

“And to also ensure that the platform which we know would carry young people along and give Nigeria good governance is supported by whoever emerges as President in the 2023 elections,” he said.