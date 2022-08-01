Weightlifter, Yusuf Islamiyat Adebukola, on Monday, increased Team Nigeria’s medals haul at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 64kg category by lifting 93kg in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk: 113kg, 116kg, 119kg with a total result of 212kg.

Canada’s Maude Charron claimed the gold medal while Sarah Cochrane from Australia finished second to win the silver medal.

Yusuf’s bronze feat means Team Nigeria remains in the ninth position with two gold and two bronze medals.

Nigeria has won two gold and two bronze medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games so far.

On Sunday, Folashade Lawal Rafiatu set a new Commonwealth Games record with 206KG in the Women’s 59KG event.

She finished top with a gold medal, Nigeria‘s second in the ongoing Commonwealth games.

Also, a Nigerian lifter, Umoafia Edidiong, won a bronze medal in the Men’s 67KG category.

Umoafia lifted 130kg in the snatch, and 160kg in the Clean and Jerk with a total of 290kg to win the second medal for Nigeria.

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye had on Saturday recorded a total of 203kg in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event to win Nigeria’s first gold medal in the games.