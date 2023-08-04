C’Wealth Youth Games: Team Nigeria Lands In Trinidad And Tobago

A 25-man Nigerian Team Contingent has landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to participate in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games. The Games will run from August 4 to 11, 2023.

According to the secretary-general, Tunde Popoola, Nigeria will participate in four disciplines – Athletics, Cycling, Swimming and Para Athletics.

The Nigerian team contingent, a force to be reckoned with, is made up of 15 exceptional athletes and accompanied by 10 Team Contingent officials, coaches, and other team members.

The athletes, ranging from sprinters to long-distance runners, swimmers, cyclists, and Para athletes, were all brimming with enthusiasm.

They have been eager to showcase their talents on the international stage and make their country proud.

As the team landed in Trinidad and Tobago, it was greeted with warm hospitality and a vibrant atmosphere.