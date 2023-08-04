NNL Playoffs: Aluo Allays Fears Over Diphtheria Disease In Kano

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has dismissed as spurious news of the spread of Diphtheria disease in Kano, venue of it’s eight-team relegation play off which kicks off this weekend.

Shortly after the government of Kano State graciously gave the nod to host the NNL relegation play off at the Sani Abacha Stadium, unconfirmed reports made the rounds that the disease has engulfed the entire Kano State.

NNL Chairman George Aluo said the news is false noting that he personally made effort to confirm the safety of hosting the play off in Kano and that his inquiries from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that Kano is safe.

“We are in touch with the NCDC to get the right information on the situation and there is no such censor that we should not go to Kano.”

“We even kept touch with the Police Commissioner in Kano CP Mohammed Usani Gumel and we were assured of our security and safety.”

“Our advanced party led by NNL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Emmanuel Adesanya who is working with the Local organizing committee for the success of the play off are on ground and have also allayed any sort of fears.”