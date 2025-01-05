A group, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has expressed confidence in the viability of Tesla Automotive and Clean Energy company.

Its president, Ugochukwu Nnam, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday that the company has the best automotive cars in the world.

Recall that a cybertruck made by Tesla Automatic recently exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tesla is an American Automotive and Clean Energy company with headquarters in Austin, Texas that designs, manufactures and sells battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Suspect Behind Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Identified As Decorated US Soldier

Nnam aligned himself with the position of Mr Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Automotive company who had alleged the cybertruck explosion was an act of terrorism.

The ILDC boss affirmed that Tesla Automotive cars were of high quality in ramifications, saying that automobiles had been tested and trusted.

“I have a Tesla car and I park it under the sun and it has never had issues of explosion.

“The cyber truck explosion at Las Vegas is a clear case of bomb explosion and terrorism related incident,” he said.

Nnam however commended the CEO of Tesla Automotive company, Elon Musk for his giant strides in global scientific innovations.

He described Elon Musk as a beacon of technological advancement whose ideological breakthroughs had made life easier.

According to him, Elon Musk is an epitome of scientific excellence with his notable successes in science and technology.

He therefore urged the world to continue to have confidence in the quality of Tesla electric cars that have long proven capacity in the global community.