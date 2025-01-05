Lagos State commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, has said many parts of Nigeria’s power transmission network are outdated and require substantial investment for upgrade and maintenance.

Ogunleye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos, while reacting to the frequent grid collapses that plagued the country in 2024.

NAN reports that the country’s national grid collapsed 14 times between January and December 2024.

Ogunleye pointed out that the collapses were partly due to insufficient funding, which hampered the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

He also noted that delays in acquiring right-of-way for new transmission lines, as well as issues like vandalism and theft of transmission equipment, disrupt power supply and escalate operational costs.

To enhance the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) capacity and efficiency in 2025, Ogunleye emphasised the need for prioritising investment in grid expansion and modernisation.

He also recommended the implementation of advanced grid automation technologies to improve system reliability and efficiency.

The commissioner added that the Nigerian power sector faced numerous challenges in 2024, which impacted the reliability and affordability of electricity.

He specifically cited unreliable gas supply to gas-fired power plants as a major issue affecting the power value chain.

Looking ahead to 2025, Ogunleye proposed a combination of technological and community-based solutions to improve the security of critical power infrastructure.

He suggested deploying advanced surveillance systems, such as AI-powered CCTV cameras, to monitor infrastructure and detect suspicious activity.

Other solutions include using smart grid technologies for remote monitoring, real-time fault detection, and faster responses to incidents, as well as employing drones for aerial surveillance.

He also recommended organising public awareness campaigns on the importance of protecting infrastructure and collaborating with community leaders to promote vigilance.

Ogunleye also stressed the importance of addressing estimated billing and ensuring wider metering coverage in 2025.

He urged a focus on meter installation in underserved areas, as well as regular calibration and maintenance of meters, alongside enforcing regulations to ensure compliance.

These measures, he said, would improve billing accuracy, reduce disputes, and enhance customer satisfaction.

To improve the efficiency of Distribution Companies (DisCos) in 2025, Ogunleye recommended a comprehensive approach, including timely tariff reviews and the introduction of performance-based regulations.

He advised DisCos to expand their networks, prioritise maintenance, and enhance customer service.

Reflecting on 2024, Ogunleye noted that Nigeria’s power sector had made significant progress but continued to face persistent challenges that hindered its full potential.

He said that while installed generation capacity had increased, actual power generation remained below its potential due to factors such as gas supply issues, transmission and distribution bottlenecks, and operational inefficiencies.