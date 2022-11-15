Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has shared prophecies about some popular celebrities for the month of November.

Cynthia Morgan, who said she has been holding back the information, called for prayers for the likes of Funke Akindele, Wizkid, among others.

The singer is currently trending on social media after she shared prophecies about the fellow celebrities.

In a post, which she tagged: “November Prophecies”, Cynthia Morgan revealed she had been holding the information back since November 1, adding that she didn’t know many of those concerned personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called on fans to pray against bankruptcy on behalf of the Nollywood actress and Lagos State deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Funke Akindele.

Morgan also called for prayers for wave-making Wizkid’s mental health.

She also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to pick a side ahead of the election or step down.

Finally, she said Jamaican music star, Popcaan, needed to pray against sudden death.