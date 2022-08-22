The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, and other prominent Nigerians have bagged the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards in recognition of their ceaseless efforts to promote democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

Founder of the Heroes Award, Olufunso Ajana, in his remarks at

the event to mark the 10th anniversary of Award, said it was aimed at honouring people who have played key roles in the development of democracy in Africa.

The event was organised by Democracy Heroes Award Africa in Abuja.

The NCC boss, who bagged the Most Outstanding Technocrat of the Year Award, expressed appreciation to the organisers and pledged more commitment to serve the nation better.

The EVC was represented at the event by the NCC Director of Public

Affairs, Reuben Muoka, even as he dedicated the award to the staff of the Commission for assisting him to deliver on the job.

“We will continue to be dedicated to the job,” Danbatta said.

Others who bagged the awards include; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi

Gbajabiamila; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, among others.

Gbajabiamila, who received Legislative Personality of the Decade Award, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying that the honour was not for him alone but for the entire green chamber.

The speaker, who was represented by a member of the House, Rep. Aliyu Ibrahim, said that the award will spur the house to do more under his leadership.

“I want to thank you very much, the organisers of this great event for honouring not only but indeed the House of Representatives.

“I thank you so very much, I hold this award with high esteem, it will further embolden us to do more, under my leadership, there are a lot legislative landmarks ranging from the Electoral Act to the Petrolueam Industry Act,” he said.

On his part, Aregbesola said that what distinguishes democracy from other forms of governance is the principle of the Rule of Law.

Aregbesola, who received ‘Best Minister of the Year’ award, said that any democratic government that does not upholds the principle of Rule of Law is a failure.

“Democracy simply means institutionalisation of the rule of law, any democratic regime that does not recognise and appreciate and ensure rule of law, is a failed democracy.

“Democracy in its real definition is the application of the rule of law, it is about the rule of law and that will lead to development,’’ the Minister said.