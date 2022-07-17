Nigeria Dance Sport Federation (NDSF) has stated that they would do everything humanly possible without breaking any rules to fly the country’s flag at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Dance Sport Federation (NDSF), Emmanuel Oladele while speaking to newsmen during the Dancing Team and Individual exhibition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday said that the federation want to discover and develop dancers that will represent Nigeria in local and international competitions.

He stated further during the exhibition that the dancing industry is capable of creating more jobs for the youth and boasting the image of the county.

“This is our second year of exhibition. We actually started in September 2015 which was our first edition. Dance is an activity but has not been seen as sport.

“Recently, the International Olympic Committee announced dancing as a sport that will be performed live. We want to discover athletes who will do the nation proud locally and internationally.

“We are building a federation in Nigeria that will harness the dancing potentials in the youths for the growth of the country. Dancing will help Nigeria grow, create job opportunities,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a board member, Ochai Ogaba said the aim is to participate in the forth coming Olympic Games in Paris.

“Our ambition is to get what dancing deserve for the dancers to represent Nigeria. We want to get individuals that will make up teams ahead of Olympics in 2024. It will be great that we make it to the Paris,” he said.