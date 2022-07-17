The General Manager of Plateau United Football Club of Jos, Pius Henwan has assured that everything is been done to ensure that the team play its CAF Champions League matches in Jos.

Henwan who stated this during the Kick-off ceremony of Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu Football Tournament in Jos,disclosed that efforts are on to effects some repairs at the new Jos stadium in order to meet CAF minimum requirements.

“I intend to discuss the issue with governor Simon Lalong with a view to ensuring that government release the much needed funds to effect the repairs as fast as possible with less than two months to the commencement of the competition.

” It will not make any sense to qualify for the CAF Champions League and play the match outside Jos. That will not be fair to our loyal fans and the good people of Plateau State who have been supporting us passionately.

He explained that after representing Nigeria in the competition twice in the last five years, management of the team is working round the clock to ensure that the team progressed beyond the preliminary stage of the competition.

The General Manager who led the team to the Nigeria Professional Football League title twice, attributed the club success under his stewardship to hardwork, commitment and experience as well as putting a round peck in a round hole.

He appealed to the club teeming fans and soccer loving Nigerians to support the team as it is determined more than ever before to do the nation proud in the continent.

While commending Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu for initiating the competition, Henwan disclosed that sponsoring a grassroot competition is a veritable ground for the discovering of talents that can join Plateau United and other professional clubs thereby making a living for themselves.

In the opening match of the competition, Livingston FC piped Amutu Academy by a lone goal in a match watched by the Chairman of the Plateau State Football Association, Sunday Longbap and his board members as well as Coaches and players of Plateau United among several other dignitaries.