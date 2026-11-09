Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has reinforced its commitment to community development, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability with a series of interventions benefiting host communities during its 2026 Sustainability Week.

A statement from the company said the annual event featured several initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, supporting local enterprises and promoting access to sustainable energy, underscoring the Company’s commitment to creating shared value beyond its core cement manufacturing operations.

It said that, as part of its economic empowerment drive, the Plant supported a number of small and micro businesses, providing encouragement and opportunities to strengthen their operations, improve productivity and contribute to local economic growth.

The intervention reflects Dangote Cement’s recognition of small businesses as important drivers of employment, household income and community prosperity.

It added that in another significant intervention, the Company commissioned a 3.6kW solar inverter system in Oyo Community, providing access to renewable electricity and supporting sustainable water supply for residents.

“The project is expected to improve the reliability of electricity for community water infrastructure, reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and enhance residents’ access to this essential resource,” the said.

It said: ‘The solar installation also demonstrates the Company’s commitment to promoting cleaner energy solutions and supporting Nigeria’s transition towards more sustainable and environmentally responsible development.”

Speaking on the initiatives, the company reiterated that sustainability remains central to its operations and community engagement strategy.

It noted that meaningful development goes beyond infrastructure provision to include empowering people, strengthening local businesses and improving access to essential services.

The 2026 Sustainability Week further provided an opportunity to deepen engagement with host communities, celebrate collaborative achievements and reinforce partnerships aimed at addressing local development priorities.

Through these interventions, Dangote Cement Obajana continues to demonstrate that responsible industrial operations must go hand in hand with inclusive growth, environmental stewardship and improved quality of life for surrounding communities.

The week-long event brought together employees, sustainability champions, host community members, and local entrepreneurs in a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental stewardship, social impact, and sustainable development.

A major highlight of the programme was the SME Empowerment and Business Development Capacity Building, which provided local entrepreneurs with training on business growth, financial management, customer service, and sustainable business practices. In recognition of their commitment to entrepreneurship and continuous improvement, 15 SMEs were honoured with plaques.