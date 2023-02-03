Dangote Industries Limited has continued to boost cement production capacity as this will support the country’s capacity to export cement, enabling diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.

Cement demand is driven by an increase in population, urbanisation, infrastructure and housing growth. These are key attributes driving the strong demand for cement in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to over 1.1 billion people. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, the region will have a population of more than 2.1 billion. Two-thirds of this growth will be absorbed by urban areas, which will be home to an additional 950 million people.

The World Bank describes Africa as the fastest growing and youngest region globally. As the population continues to expand, Africa urgently needs infrastructure, housing and commercial buildings. This creates a tremendous opportunity for Dangote Cement.

This can be seen as Dangote Industries signed an agreement with China Sinoma International Engineering to build a six million tons per annum cement plant in Itori, Ogun State.

The agreement was signed by the chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote alongside the Group executive director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, DIL, Devakumar Edwin, while China Sinoma Engineering was represented by its Group president, Yin Zhisong, and the company’s chairman, Liu Renyue.

Dangote speaking at the signing ceremony, said that new integrated cement plant at completion will strengthen the local production capacity of Dangote Cement, bringing its local capacity to 41.25 million tons per annum and total African capacity to 57.6 million tons per annum.

He said the Itori Cement Plant will also increase Nigeria’s capacity to export cement, thereby enabling more diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.

According to Dangote, the project is further expected to develop the domestic economy through creation of thousands of indirect and direct jobs and drive economic development in the Itori axis. Ancillary businesses, he stated will be drawn to the axis, who will be seeking to take advantage of the location of the cement plant to provide goods and services to staff, contractors and other stakeholders.

He added that constructing the new cement plant is in line with Dangote Group’s vision of producing locally goods that were formally imported despite the abundance of raw materials for local production of such goods.

He described Sinoma as a strategic partner who has been instrumental to the success of key projects in Dangote Group. He said, “We are comfortable working with your company. You have handled some of our key projects and I am positive that this project will be completed as scheduled.

Group president of China Sinoma Engineering, Yin Zhisong, expressed satisfaction with the commitment and determination of the Dangote Group in building cement plants across Africa.

According to him, it is an honour for us to build another cement plant for Dangote Group. We are proud and happy to be on this journey with the company again.

Meanwhile, recently, Dangote said: “over the last decade, Dangote Cement has recorded exponential growth across all areas. Group volumes are now at almost 30Mta, our capacity has tripled to 51.6Mta and we export cement from five countries across Africa. As the volatile global environment propels us into a new era of uncertainties, we are fortunate that the last two years have taught us resilience, adaptability and grit.

“These values are what we need to face unpredictable times in the future. Dangote Cement remains the leading cement company in Africa, well-positioned for a positive and sustainable future. We are resolute in transforming Africa, while creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. I am confident that we are well equipped for our next growth journey.”

Dangote Cement noted that its strategy remains steadfast, focused on organic growth in Nigeria and Pan-Africa, while ensuring that Africa’s regional integration becomes a reality, saying “we will continue to contribute to improving regional trade within Africa by building plants across West and Central Africa, therefore eliminating the need for the importation of cement.

“In addition, we aim to deliver superior profitability and value to our shareholders. Lastly, we remain focused on demonstrating our clear commitment to transparency around environmental impacts and strategies for action while taking coordinated steps on climate issues,” he stressed.

When operational, the plant is expected to have two Lines x 6,000 TPD Clinker Production with an installed daily total capacity of 12,000 TPD of Clinker production. It is expected to be completed within 27 months with best-in-class equipment in the cement industry, sourced from Europe’s major equipment suppliers.

The plant will have its own captive power plant to generate electric power for use by cement kilns and other production processes. The Itori Cement Plant will be Dangote Cement’s fourth cement plant constructed as a green field project in Nigeria, the rest are Obajana, Ibese and Okpella Plants.

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with 51.6Mta production capacity across Africa with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta. Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.