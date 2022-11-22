Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and Dangote Cement Plc were adjudged the Largest Corporate Bond lodgment on FMDQ in gold category and the 2022 Most Trusted Brand of the Year respectively.

On the back of the Largest Corporate Bond lodgment on FMDQ award came another recognition with the Dangote Group named as the Most Outstanding Conglomerate in Environmental Sustainability.

The cement giant came tops in the stock market for its unprecedented N116 billion Series 2 Bond issuance back in May this year.

The FMDQ Gold Awards recognises excellence in Fixed Income, Currencies and Derivatives market. It also recognises demonstrated resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial markets participants and acknowledges the valuable efforts of the stakeholders and their participation in the FMDQ markets and across the financial market. It is also given to the corporate entity for the highest total bonds value admitted on FMDQ Depository.

During the annual Most Trusted Brand Award, organised by research firm, Brand Health Limited, Dangote Cement was chosen as the most trusted cement brand in a survey of 13,000 consumers.

The chief executive officer, Brand Health, Emman Udowoima, applauded Dangote Cement for the achievement, describing it as a brand of trust and choice indeed, saying “four out of 10 consumers who took part in the study voted Dangote Cement as the Most Trusted Cement Brand in Nigeria.