The Huawei Developer Competition is one of the company’s global flagship events for ICT development and innovation. Themed Spark Infinity, this year’s competition encouraged African cloud developers to find novel solutions to real problems. More than 130 teams participated in the first phase which ran for four months and drew from enterprises, college students and independent developers, from across the Southern Africa region.

Speaking at the competition’s vibrant awards event, held at Huawei’s Johannesburg campus, Roc Bai, the VP of Huawei Cloud Southern Africa said, “The HDC encourages developers to give full play to their imagination and innovative spirit, by using ICT technologies to solve practical problems and create unlimited value. We were very impressed by the caliber of entries and all six teams who reached the final phase delivered outstanding projects, each worthy in their own merit.”

All six finalists received cash prizes and Huawei devices. Kenyan winners Spark Money got $10 000, as well as a Huawei MatePad for each team member. Team NAC from Tanzania took second place along with an $8 000 prize. South African teams Astel Systems, Innovo Networks and Malcam Solutions collectively placed third with each team winning $5 000 and a Huawei Watch Fit for team members. Team Maverick from Nigeria winning the Cloud Ace Award and a $2 000 prize.

Spark Money’s Ndabuye Sengayo Gideon described the competition as a life changing opportunity they grabbed with both hands.