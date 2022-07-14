Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote has become the 63rd richest billionaire in the world, according to the latest ranking by Bloomberg.

In the ranking released yesterday, the chief executive officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, is listed as the richest billionaire.

Dangote, who moved up 37 places on the recent Bloomberg billionaire list, is worth $20.2 billion as of Monday, July 13, 2022.

He sat as the 65th richest man in the world as of Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

“Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York,” Bloomberg said.

Dangote, Africa’s richest person controls Dangote Industries, a closely held conglomerate.

He owns 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa. After many years in development, Dangote’s fertilizer plant in Nigeria began operations in mid-2021. Dangote Refinery has been under construction since 2016 and is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once complete.

