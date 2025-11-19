Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Thabo Mabe as the new group managing director/CEO-designate, effective December 1, 2025.

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by the Company secretary and legal adviser, Temitope Hassan on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday.

The Company also announced the resignation of its Group managing director/chief executive officer, Mr. Ravindra Singhvi, effective November 30, 2025.

Dangote Sugar stated that “Singhvi, who joined the Board on May 22, 2020, played a key role in driving the company’s strategic growth over the past four years. His contributions included overseeing major investment projects, supporting consistent revenue expansion, strengthening management capacity, and championing digital transformation initiatives that enhanced the company’s brand and operational efficiency.”

Dangote Sugar expressed appreciation to the outgoing GMD for his leadership and strategic direction during his tenure, noting that his efforts significantly advanced the company’s long-term growth objectives.

The Company said “Mabe appointment, however, remains subject to shareholder ratification at the company’s next general meeting.

“Mabe, a South African national, holds a BSc in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, South Africa. He began his career at Unilever as a Graduate Trainee, rising through roles in manufacturing, production, sales, and supply chain management.

“In 2004, he became vice president, Supply Chain for Unilever’s Home and Personal Care division, and later, following corporate restructuring, emerged as vice president, Homecare. He was appointed to the Board in 2010 and subsequently named chief executive officer of Unilever Nigeria Plc, where he led substantial market share growth and improved production efficiencies.”

It added that “Mabe joined the Dangote Group in 2014 as the managing director/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc, where he successfully turned around the business from a declining operation into a profitable enterprise. Following the Group’s divestment from the flour business in 2019, he was seconded to Dangote Rice Limited as managing director. In 2022, he became managing director of NASCON Allied Industries Plc before assuming his current role at Dangote Sugar.”

Dangote Sugar noted that “Mabe brings extensive international experience across South Africa, Germany, and Nigeria, and has consistently contributed to the success of the Dangote Group’s food business portfolio. His appointment aligns with the company’s succession plan and commitment to leadership continuity and stakeholder value creation.

“We welcome Mabe to his new role and look forward to the next chapter in our Company’s journey under his leadership.”