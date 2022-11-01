Racheal Danjuma on Sunday emerged the overall winner of the 2022 IBB Golf Club Ladies Closed Championship in Abuja. The 9-handicapper exhibited relentless character on her way to victory, playing 74 nett on day one and 75 nett on the closing day to outshine other contestants.

The three-day tournament which was officially teed off by the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara had veteran ladies and men played on the first day, while handicap 0-36 ladies and handicap 0-28 men as well as sponsors had their turn on day two of the tournament.

The final day witnessed handicaps 0-20 ladies battled on the course with Racheal Danjuma of Nigerian Police outsmarts the field of 160 players, comprising 110 gentlemen and 50 ladies in the 8-hole event to emerge champion

Other winners at the championship are J. Abdullahi who scored 164 to emerge the Best Nett of handicap 0-18 ladies category. D. Mamza scored 165 to finish as runners-up while Ann Abimiku was third.

Vice Lady Captain Folashade Olateju won Ladies handicap 19-36 category Best Nett, while P.C. Uwandu was adjudged Best Nett in Veteran Ladies. Past Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere who shot 187metres on day one and 175 metres on day two won the longest drive ladies award.

Emure and Dupe Akinkugbe won Super Best Nett and runners-up respectively.

The former speaker of House of Representatives, enjoined the Lady’s section of the IBB Golf and Country Club to organise more competitions so as to keep the ladies busy all through.

Lady Captain Joy Ikwue, while congratulating the winners, promises more events before the expiration of the tenure of the present executive.