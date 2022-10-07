The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has inaugurated the Engr Musa Kida-led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board.

Inaugurating the board yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Dare described the exercise as significant for the growth of basketball in the country and challenged the board to embrace reconciliation and review of its constitution to ensure inclusiveness.

“For the records, this is the only board recognised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and by extension, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Let that message go out clearly. To the President, the Vice-President and other members of the new board of the NBBF, the task of developing basketball is now under your watch, it now lies squarely on your shoulders.

“Our job at the Ministry is done. We expect you to deliver for our country, for our athletes and for basketball development. We believe that team work, understanding and cooperation are prerequisites for achieving the board’s goals and objectives.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, having noted the situation around the basketball Federation has approved the elective Congress of January 21st, 2022 and its outcome, and that is why we are here today,” Dare stated.

Responding on behalf of the board, its president, Musa Kida, expressed gratitude to the Minister for resolving the crisis that plagued the federation for over five years by recognising the outcome of the elective congress.

He revealed that to put the past aside and work together with all stakeholders, a reconciliation committee has been put in place to unite the federation for the task of repositioning basketball in the country, while the process for the review of its statutes and constitution has begun.

Kida assured that the NBBF under his watch will develop basketball from the grassroots and restore the nation’s glory in