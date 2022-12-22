The minister of sports and youth development, Mr Sunday Dare, has outlined the President Muhammadu Buhari-led aAdministration’s scorecard in sports and youth sector since its inception in 2015

Presenting the achievements to the press yesterday at the National Press Centre, Abuja, Dare said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under his leadership has the mandate to promote the physical, mental and socio- economic development of the youth, constituting the largest demographic composition representing 65% of our population.

He said under Buhari’s administration, the sports and youth sector has witnessed tremendous turn around through the implementation of well-thought out initiatives, programmes and policies targeted not only at empowering youth but also moving sports away from mere recreation to business. This he said, was with a view to contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

While describing the youth as the strength and future of our nation, Dare observed that “fixing them is fixing the country” and that was why he added that the Buhari’s administration embarked on empowering them through the acquisition of various skills to make them entrepreneurial, employable as well as employers of labour. Stating further that so far, a total of 432,812 youth have benefited from the various training programmes which

include Cyber Security, Web Development, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Coding, among others.

This, he noted, became realisable through its Digital Skills Acquisition, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Leadership and Mentorship (DEEL) programme in collaboration with other development partners.