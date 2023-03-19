The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigeria’s multiple award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy, after being named to perform at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

The final of the Champions League, the most elitist of Europe’s three inter-club competitions holds on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and Burna Boy has been signed on by the organizers to add pep to the on the pitch proceedings by entertaining the fans, during the Kickoff Show and interval.

According to the Honourable Minister, the recent exploits of Nigerian musicians and performers like Burna Boy, David Adeleke aka Davido, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems Asha, Kizz Daniel and Whiz Kid are testimonies to the fact that the youths of Nigerian are richly endowed with talents that can never be hidden.

“That’s why I’m charging Nigerian youths, irrespective of the field you find yourself to continue improving and distinguishing themselves, believing that one day they will also be accorded some recognition, in their state, the country or world at large”.

Chief Dare singled out Burna Boy and Davido for special praise, by referring to them as clear examples that talents abound in Nigeria.

The duo have actually displayed their God-given talents to the world, as Burna Boy, who has worked closely with the United Nations in the past, was one of the Artistes that held the audience spell bound, with one hit after the other, during the American NBA All Stars finals.

On the other hand, Davido was one of the star performers at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, entertaining fans from all over the world at the Opening and Closing ceremonies, as well as the Fans Zones.

Chief Dare, therefore, described these feats and the Grammy Awards scooped by some of them as compelling proofs that show Nigeria’ culture still rings a bell all over the world.