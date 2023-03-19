The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has honoured late Brazilian and football legend Edison Arantes Do Nascimento aka Pele by naming the famous Kigali Stadium after him.

Kagame paid tribute to former Brazilian legend, Pele for inspiring the football world and getting the world united during his legendary footballing career.

Kagame made the remarks on Wednesday, March 15, after he, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, officially inaugurated Kigali Stadium which was named after the football legend and hence became ‘Kigali Pele Stadium’, in a Football Delegation Tournament organized on the sidelines of the 73rd FIFA Congress.

“Thank you for the initiative to enable us to honour Pele as we remember his passing.

“Pele, as we know, a son of Africa who brought the whole world together through sports and a man from humble beginnings who rose to the level of excellence but also is an inspiration to many in the world with such a history, with such a background and that gives them hope that, in the same way, they can do things that bring them to the same level,” he said.