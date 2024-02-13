One of the musical concerts that will be impossible to forget in a hurry in Nigeria featured top headline artistes in the music industry that kept the music enthusiasts and fun seekers on the edge with their renditions, is the Night with D’General Musical Concert.

The live concert organised by D’General Bitters took place on Sunday at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, and it was headlined by some of the finest and rave-making artistes the nation can boast of.

While the show kicked off with promising acts that showcased their talents, as the crowd responded with applause, Alternate Sounds put the crowd on their toes with their mastery of musical beats with an eccentric display of instrumentation coupled with wide arrays of tunes of melodies, that resonated with the audience at the show.

No doubt, a night with D’Generals musical concert showcased some of the heavyweights in the Afrobeat, cultural/contemporary music powerhouses in the Nigerian entertainment scene, as their showmanship exuded glitz, razzmatazz, and glamour for a show that started at dusk on Sunday, February 11, 2024 till dawn.

From the A-list artistes, Zlatan Ibile kicked off an awesome performance with “Omo Ologo”, a melodious rap song with a choral rendition giving a sombre but feel-good vibe to the audience who showed massive love as they chanted along with his popular songs all through the night.

With the crowd yet to recover from the frenzy, KCee and his cultural band took the audience through his repertoire of songs like ‘Pullover’ and ‘Limpopo’, among others.

As the crowd was letting off their frustration as Nigeria’s Super Eagles could not lift the AFCON trophy while getting in tune with their favourite acts, they were left gasping for more as Flavour widely regarded as the King of Eastern highlife rendered broad, wide, and diverse tunes from highlife and contemporary songs sending wild jubilations through the spines of the crowd as he serenaded and they responded with dance to his arrays of contemporary and cultural-infused songs.

Grammy-nominated artiste, Mr Money “Asake” (Ahmed Ololade) brought down the roof with fun seekers at the show kept on their edge with his wide arrays of popular tunes as the old and young sang along all through an amazing and electrifying performance.

Similarly, Grammy-nominated Davido capped the show’s performance as one of these is one of the night’s music enthusiasts will not forget in a hurry.

The band whose beat and set of backup singers kept everyone on the edge till dawn, complemented his rasp voice as the fans synched effortlessly to each song performance, which earned them their fandom, as this made the show one of the most understanding so far in the New Year.

Celebrities and media personalities added glitz and glamour to make the event an unforgettable night for fun seekers.