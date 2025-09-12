Advertisement

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has given reason for his recent low social media activity.

Davido, the most-followed African artist online, suggested that marriage has restrained him more, while responding to a fan who expressed concern over his absence.

The fan wrote on X, “Davido never post for over 3 days now. I miss my idolo.”

The singer replied, “When u marry u go understand.. lol.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, tied the knot in a lavish white wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, United States in August 2025.

The couple recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on September 11.

Chioma shared a clip from the ceremony in commemoration of the anniversary and expressed her gratitude.

Davido also marked the milestone with a heartfelt comment, calling their wedding day “the best day ever.”