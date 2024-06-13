Ad

Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc has planted over 3, 000 trees in Lagos and Abuja respectively as part of activities to mark the 2024 World Environment Day.

The financial institution disclosed this recently. The bank said this year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” guided DBN’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at addressing critical environmental challenges.

The World Environment Day, celebrated annually every June 5, is a global platform established by the United Nations to raise awareness and promote actions for the protection of our environment.

In a demonstration of environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility, DBN’s team engaged in a collaborative effort to plant trees in two strategic locations – the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos and Kpeygi Community in Abuja. Through this impactful gesture, the bank reinforces its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Speaking during the planting ceremony, managing director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi emphasised the importance of reforestation in combating desertification and promoting biodiversity. He said “Land restoration is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and combating the adverse effects of desertification. By planting trees, we are not only restoring the land but also ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations.”

“So we are thrilled to celebrate this World Environment Day by engaging in this meaningful tree planting initiative, because at DBN, we are driven by the believe that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility, and through initiatives like this, we are consciously contributing to the mitigation of climate change, improving air quality, and enhancing biodiversity in our communities”.

Speaking further, Dr. Okpanachi noted that “As the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges, this tree planting initiative will serve as a shining example of corporate leadership and sustainable action. By harnessing the collective power of our employees and partners, we have proven that when it comes to protecting the environment, every action – no matter how small, counts.”

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr. Joseph Onoja, represented by the organisation’s director of Business Development and Communications, Uchenna Achunine commended the management of DBN for launching such an audacious initiative aimed at promoting a greener and sustainable environment in Nigeria.

“We are happy that DBN understands the role and importance of fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within its organisation. This tree planting project is an act of sowing the seeds for a more resilient, green future that benefits both people and the planet.”

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the management and staff of DBN for prioritising sustainability by taking on this bold initiative. Permit me to use this medium to appeal to other organisations to borrow a leaf from what DBN has done, by contributing their own quota in preserving and conserving our environment.”