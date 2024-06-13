Ad

The Katsina State government has officially launched the Katsina State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (KATDICT) office building at the Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management.

The project, which was commissioned recently by the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, (PhD CON) marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards embracing digital innovation and modernising its technological infrastructure.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Katsina State Governor, said that during the commissioning, Governor Radda unveiled four key projects designed to spearhead Katsina’s digital transformation.

These initiatives reflect a comprehensive strategy aimed first at Enhancing connectivity, which is intended to ensure that the Katsina Broadband Masterplan will strive to achieve 100% broadband penetration across the state, fostering economic growth and improved communication.

The second initiative is about fostering data-driven governance which will ensure that the Katsina Data Revolution Masterplan prioritises data collection and analysis to inform effective decision-making at all levels of government.

The third initiative is about improving public service delivery as well as the GovDev Masterplan which focuses on modernising government processes with advanced technology, aiming to increase efficiency, enhance service standards, and improve accessibility for citizens.

The statement noted that these projects are further guided by the KATDICT Strategic Blueprint and its comprehensive plan outlines Governor Radda’s digital transformation strategy for 2023-2027, providing a clear roadmap for the state’s digital future.

In his address, Governor Radda commended Naufal Ahmad, the Director-General of KATDICT for driving the project to completion. He emphasised the importance of young leadership in government, stating, “The past 10 months have been a testament to the value of young people in strategic positions. They bring innovation and dynamic skills to their roles, and their dedication is evident in this achievement.”

Citing the success of the FAGO PAY initiative, Governor Radda pointed out that since its launch in October 2023, it has facilitated over one billion naira (approximately 730 million US dollars) in transactions.

This initiative demonstrated the potential of e-governance to deliver tangible benefits for the people of Katsina.

Governor Radda pledged his administration’s continued support for the Katsina ICT Directorate. He encouraged FAGO PAY to collaborate with the Katsina State Development Agency (KASEDA) to explore ways to simplify account opening procedures for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Governor Radda reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to ICT and digital transformation. He concluded by stating, “In today’s world, digital technologies are essential. We are dedicated to integrating these technologies into every aspect of our operations to deliver efficient and effective services to the people of Katsina.”

Earlier, Naufal Ahmad, the Director General of KATDICT spoke about the ongoing efforts to equip civil servants with the digital skills necessary to operate the new technologies effectively. Additionally, Ahmad assured the public of full internet connectivity across the state by the end of 2027. He also detailed the 12 different policies and guidelines established to ensure that ICT advancements benefit all citizens of Katsina.