Indigent patients at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu had their medical bills paid on October 9, 2025, under the N500m South-East Medical Intervention Project.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists thereafter, Dr Darlington Nwabunike explained that the gesture was part of the ongoing project of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, to spend N500m as Medical Intervention in saving lives in many hospitals across five states in the South-East zone.

He said the gesture was purely borne out of the Foundation’s passion and care for humanity.

Advertisement

According to him, Membership of De Imperial Philanthropic Family embraces all concerned Igbo citizens both outside the shores of Nigeria, who have passion for humanitarian services.

“De Imperial Philanthropic Family are an assembly of South East entrepreneurs who are devoting part of their resources in giving back to the society. We also have diaspora members.

“We have come to set free patients who couldn’t afford to pay their bills after they were discharged at UNTH. Also many who are no longer being treated for they cannot afford to pay for the cost of drugs, because they don’t have money.

“62 of the patients will be vacating from the hospital premises immediately. In addition to offsetting their bills which is a little above N22.9m, I have passionately released above N1.8m, each of them to receive N30,000 to help them in going back to their different homes to re unite with their people.

“Those who have not been receiving treatment due to lack of money, henceforth will go to the pharmacy to collect their drugs,” Dr Nwabunike stated.

He disclosed that they performed similar gesture at Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Ebonyi State, before coming to UNTH, Ituku Ozalla, the same day.

He revealed that they will move to other hospitals in Abia and other states, captured in the project, some other day.

Also speaking, Elder Kelvin Ekenedilichukwu Ihebuike, who said he hails from Ezeagu local government area, Enugu state, said the mission and objectives of De Imperial Philanthropic Family was purely to assist the less-privileged in the society, stating that the Foundation was also building schools and awarding scholarship to brilliant students with poor background.

The UNTH Chief Medical Director, Prof.Obinna Onodugo, who was ably represented by Dr Charles Nonyelu, extolled the management of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, stating that the gesture was the highest of its kind from any non-governmental organisation so far.

He lamented the inablity of the NHIIS policy to live up to expectations of catering for the health needs of ordinary Nigerians and assured that the donation from the Foundation will be properly channelled to the healthcare of the patients.

A Professor of Demathology at UNTH, Prof. Bessy Nwagha, also commended De Imperial Philanthropic Family for the gesture, stating that the management also established a ‘UNTH Foundation as an avenue of seeking external help for patients with challenges above their capacity.

The joy of the beneficiaries knew no bound. They prayed for the Foundation and sang praises to God Almighty. Some of them said they had remained within UNTH premises for more than three months after they were discharged because of their inability to pay for their treatments.