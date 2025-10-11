Security operatives attempting to board a domestic flight with over $6.1 million in cash were arrested on Saturday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspects whose exact number remained unclear were intercepted during routine security checks as they tried to board an Aero Contractors flight.

According to multiple airport sources, the operatives were found with several boxes stuffed with undeclared US dollars.

“They had already passed through initial airport security units,” one source said. “But Aero Contractors’ personnel became suspicious when they noticed the unusually heavy boxes at the foot of the aircraft.”

The matter was immediately escalated to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials, who in turn handed the suspects over to the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS later transferred them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation, according to a senior official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Another airport source disclosed that the individuals had claimed to be security agents escorting a suspect and exhibits, a claim that initially allowed them to bypass standard checks. However, their activities at the boarding gate raised suspicions when AVSEC officers insisted on inspecting the oversized luggage.

Confirming the development, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, told journalists that his airline’s security team grew suspicious after the men refused to check in their heavy bags.

“What happened was that our security noticed some passengers trying to board our aircraft with bags that were quite heavy,” Sanusi explained. “Our security team advised them to check the bags in, as they could not be carried into the cabin. They refused to check the bags, and later they said it was money.”

“When asked if the money had been declared, they said no. At that point, our security personnel discovered that the individuals were either police officers or some form of security agents, who claimed they were escorting a suspect along with exhibits. That was why they resisted checking in the bags,” he added.

Sanusi emphasised that the airline has strict procedures for handling law enforcement personnel transporting suspects or evidence.

He said: “If they were transporting a suspect, they were required to notify us in advance. There are standard procedures for moving suspects—we don’t mix them with regular passengers. There are boarding, deboarding, and in-flight protocols that must be followed in such cases. Since they failed to follow these procedures, they were not allowed to board, and they eventually left.”

Repeated attempts to reach the FAAN spokesperson, Henry Agbebire, and the Director of Aviation Security, Igbafe Afegbai, were unsuccessful as they did not respond to calls or messages.

Similarly, the Head of Corporate Communications of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of MM2, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

The EFCC and DSS were yet to issue official statements regarding the arrest or the source of the funds.