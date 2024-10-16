Advertisement

The Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has said that the declaration of the seats of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and three other pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant and request for the Rivers State governor to represent the 2024 budget was dead on arrival.

The Spokesperson of the coalition, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement on Wednesday, said there will be no representation of Rivers State budget by Governor Fubara before the “sacked lawmakers who are unknown to the constitution.”

According to him, the lawmakers lack constitutional legitimacy to declare seats of Rivers lawmakers led by Oko Jumbo vacant, including the “illegal request” for budget representation of an already implemented budget.

Ugochinyere said, “When people ask me to react to the declaration of the lawmakers or Rivers State House of Assembly sacked Pro-Wike Lawmakers vacant, I say why must I react to every issue?? That action is height of political stupidity, these are people who constitution has declared their seats vacant, it’s automatic. You left a party on which you were elected, because your God father want you to decamp, so that you can attempt, so you can attempt impeach Governor Fubara.

“Now that you’re lost in the middle of Atlantic, you want to run back again and say you didn’t decamp??? When you made an affidavit, oath that’s on record, live transmission of your cross carpeting etc. Then suddenly because you think Nigeria is a country when all sort of Iniquity can happen you’re running from one court to another so you can be declared a lawmaker when you’re not a lawmaker. That issue has been resolved as far as I’m concerned.

“Oko Jumbo remains speaker, Governor Fubara is not going to represent any budget, the budget he has finished implementing. Budget implementation is at 80 percent now, he should come and tell you people the achievements he has recorded. Represent a budget to people who are not lawmakers??? Before those whose seats have been declared vacant by the constitution?? I’m bored replying some of these noise coming from them.”