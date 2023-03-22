All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kano State has declared the just concluded gubernatorial election won by New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf, faulty and thus cannot stand.

The APC legal adviser, Abdul Fagge made the disclosure during a press conference yesterday, saying there was no way the election could be declared conclusive with over 270,000 votes cancelled which shows that it is bigger than the winning votes.

He said, “Based on section 65 of the Electoral Laws 2022, we have written to INEC to revisit and cancel the hasty, wrong and selfish declaration of the NNPP as winner of the elections, and declare the election inconclusive.”

He said they have since written to INEC to within seven days revisit the elections based on the provisions of the electoral law and declare it inconclusive.

The legal adviser who was backed by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and top party members, said the INEC returning officer did not rely on the provisions of the law.

Fagge warned that if INEC could declare elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states as inconclusive, based on violence and over voting, why not Kano where elections were clearly violent.

Shedding light, at the briefing, majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said his election was similar to what had transferred in Kano during the gubernatorial contest, but yet was declared inconclusive.

Doguwa said of the 13 polling units 12 were cancelled based on violence and one due to over voting, and he has accepted his faith waiting for the reruns of the elections.