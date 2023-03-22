The leadership of Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP) has called for cancellation of the governorship election result held last Saturday in the state.

The governorship election was won by the incumbent Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the Labour party candidate Gbadebo Vivour Rhodes came second in the poll.

Labour Party insisted that there was no election in the state, as the exercise did not reflect the true wish of Lagosians.

Addressing the press in Lagos, the state chairman of the party, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, in company of the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the state, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, among others, described the last Saturday poll as worse than the Presidential/National Assembly election held in February 25, 2023

Ekong said the last election in Lagos State witnessed a series of killings, attacks on members and supporters of Labour Party, snatching of ballot boxes, among others, saying she had just left hospital where she paid a visit to some members of the party receiving treatment.

Ekong who insisted that the election should be cancelled and a fresh one should be conducted said if INEC fails to conduct fresh polls the party has resolved to seek redress in court of law, with credible evidence to prove its case.

“Last Saturday’s election did not reflect the true wish of the people of Lagos State. It is not the people’s wish, whatever it takes, we are going to seek justice at the court of law. I want to believe the judiciary will do the right thing. If they fail, we will take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).’’