‘Defection Of Our PDP Leaders Inconsequential’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Ondo State has said the party was not worried about the defection from the party across some local government areas in the state

The party said some of its chieftains defecting to other political parties were on a voyage to search for political relevance or for daily bread.

He said many of the defectors would soon return to the party.

In an interaction with journalists in Akure, the state capital yesterday, the state chairman of the party, Hon, Fatai Adams, said, “What is happening is not strange. When a party loses a big election like the presidential election, such defections are bound to happen.

“Some are leaving, some are coming in. That is politics. Some of them are on a voyage to search for political relevance or for daily bread.

“When the daily bread is not coming, they will come back. We have no cause to worry over the defection. What was the contribution of those defectors in the last election? We will bounce back in the state,” he said.

On the forthcoming local government election in the state, said the party had conducted its primaries to elect candidates for the elections.