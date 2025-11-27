The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has denied media reports claiming he said that the Zamfara State security initiative would not succeed without him.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Ahmed Dan-Wudil, the minister described the report as “malicious and mischievous,” saying it was fabricated to tarnish his reputation and undermine the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to address insecurity across the country.

“At no time did I grant any such interview,” Matawalle said. “The report is maliciously crafted to tarnish my good reputation and undermine the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the security challenges facing the nation.”

The minister, who served as governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023, however, faulted the current administration of Governor Dauda Lawal, accusing him of poor coordination and lack of collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Government, on the state’s security challenges.

“I have taken the Zamfara State Governor to task over his poor strategy and non-cooperation with the Federal Government on mechanisms for tackling security challenges,” he said.

“Governor Lawal’s attitude of not carrying me and other stakeholders along in his arrangements for tackling the state’s security situation, which has become a national issue, is condemnable.”

Matawalle expressed displeasure that the governor met only with the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, on security matters without involving him, despite being a minister from the state with direct responsibility for defence matters.

“Meeting with the Minister of Defence alone and neglecting me, who is a son of the soil and also saddled with defence matters, is regrettable,” he stated. “Everything should not be politicised. This is the time all hands should be on deck to tackle the security problems.”

The minister also criticised the Zamfara State Government’s decision to deploy security operatives without prior coordination with Abuja, saying such unilateral actions weaken national counterterrorism efforts.

He described the controversial report as a “sponsored mischief” orchestrated by political opponents to cause instability in the state.

“The story is a sponsored mischief by certain groups out to create political tension and instability in Zamfara State,” he said. “Premium Times, as a respected medium, ought to have clarified my statement with me or my aides before publishing, to ensure accuracy.”

Matawalle warned against using the media as a tool for political attacks, saying responsible journalism remains crucial in a period of heightened national insecurity.

“The media should not be used as tools of political mischief and mudslinging because of differences in political leanings,” he said. “As a stakeholder in the management of national security, I have no reason to sabotage any governor’s effort, especially in my own state.”

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace in Zamfara and across the country, the minister assured that displaced residents would soon return to their communities, schools, and farmlands.

“The Federal Government remains committed to securing communities and ensuring residents return safely to their abandoned farmlands, schools, and homes,” he said.

He added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu remain resolute in ensuring peace, security, and economic recovery across the nation.

“Because President Bola Tinubu is focused on good leadership, purposeful governance, peace, security, and socio-economic growth, his re-election is assured,” Matawalle concluded.