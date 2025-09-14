Sky Bet Championship side Watford have announced that Tom Dele-Bashiru has left the club for Gençlerbirliği.

Dele-Bashiru has joined the Turkish Süper Lig side on a season-long loan.

The Nigerian pushed to leave Vicarage Road in search of more regular playing time.

The 25-year-old has barely featured for Watford this season, making just one appearance in the Sky Bet Championship and another in the Carabao Cup.

Dele-Bashiru links up with his compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo at Gençlerbirliği.

The midfielder has one year remaining on his Watford contract and could now be set for a permanent exit from the club next summer.

He moved to Watford in 2019 after leaving Manchester City.