The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has postponed the 21st National Sports Festival, tagged Delta 2022 earlier scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State from November 2-15, 2022.

In a statement signed earlier Friday, September 23, 2022 by Mr. Peter Nelson, secretary of the Main Organising Committee, MOC of the National Sports Festival, the ministry stated that the festival will now hold between November 28, 2022 and December 10, 2022.

Nelson, while apologizing to Nigerian sports men through their states sports commissioners and directors of sports, said the postponement was at the behest of the host state’s government.

According to the MOC secretary, “the postponement is to give (the Delta state government) more time to complete some of the facilities for the festival”.

It would be recalled that Delta state got the right to host the 21st edition after Edo hosted the 20th edition tagged Edo 2020 but held in April 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world.