The candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta State, Ambassador Efe Ekure, has withdrawn from the race and declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, he said he had collapsed his structure and urged his supporters to vote for Senator Omo-Agege.

According to Ekure, Senator Omo-Agege is the most qualified to lead the state.

While endorsing the EDGE Agenda of the APC governorship candidate, he urged his supporters to channel their support in that direction.

The statement titled, “Critical Decision”! I give it up for the EDGE AGENDA!!” reads:

“Today being 11th day of March, 2023, after a wide consultation with my team members and stakeholders, I have made up my mind and have withdrawn from the gubernatorial race in Delta State to support one of our own, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate in the State for the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

“The two top contenders are my brother’s, I have studied them closely in terms of their leadership cum political pedigree and found Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege to be worthy of taking our dear state to an enviable height.

“I have decided to focus more on self development, building my business while lubricating and nurturing my political profile for better political engagement in future.

“Once again, we are all brothers and at a critical time such as this in the developmental history of our dear state, we must give the best hand a chance to lead so as to deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

“Agege has the requisite experience, network, and political will to give Delta state an EDGE. Truth Above Sentiment, I believe together we can work together to build the Delta state that we truly deserve.

“It is on this note I am urging and encouraging all my supporters to support the EDGE AGENDA represented by His Excellency, DSP Ovie Omo Agege by channeling their supports in that direction.

“I seize this opportunity to commend all those who have in one way or the other supported me all through the difficult time, Most especially my teaming followers who believed strongly in my You Agenda. All hope is not lost as there is great future ahead of us. For those who have won my trust, we have so much to do together outside politics that will engender socioeconomic benefits.

“Finally, I wish all the gubernatorial candidates in the forthcoming election well as they face the verdict of the people to whom original power belong as I urge them to encourage their followers to be civil, law abiding and on the part of Peace as we look forward to a greater Delta State devoid of hate!

“I believe I have made the best Decision for myself, my followers and the future of our State. “God Bless Delta State.”