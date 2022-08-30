Delta Airline, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of flight between New York-John F Kennedy irport and Lagos from Sunday, October 7, 2022.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the airline said it was suspending the flight because of low demand and to fit with the current demand environment.

“As we proceed into the low season, effective 07 October 2022, please be informed that the LOS – JFK direct flight will be suspended.

“We regret any inconveniences caused. Ticketed passengers will be rebooked on the ATL daily flights,” it said.

The statement reads further, “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.

“The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta-operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”