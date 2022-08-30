The young man at the centre of organ harvesting controversy involving a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in the United Kingdom, David Ukpo, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to set aside its July 1 order for the release of his bio-data for use in a London court in trial of Ekweremadu over alleged organ harvesting.

Ukpo while faulting the proceedings of the court that led to the issuance of the order, claimed that his fundamental rights to a fair hearing and personal privacy had been grossly breached.

His grouse was that neither he nor the attorney general of the federation, as chief law officer of the federation, was made a party in the suit.

In a motion on notice he filed through his lawyer, Mr Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo, to reverse the order permitting the release of his bio-data to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

Defendants in the motion bothering on the alleged breach of fundamental rights are National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC), Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The applicant is praying the court to restrain the the defendants, their agents, privies, staff, and workers from releasing any information concerning him to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense in the London court.