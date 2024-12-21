The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a significant step towards strengthening its internal structures and promoting unity among members.

An Alternate Report, signed by nine out of 21 members of the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Reconciliation Committee, including the Deputy State Chairman of the party, has been submitted to the national leadership of the APC in Abuja.

The report raises concerns about the legitimacy and constitutionality of the proposals contained in the Majority Report, particularly the recommendation to establish a Council of Leaders at all levels of the party structure to take over the responsibilities of the organs of the party. Instead, the Alternate Report proposes comprehensive recommendations aimed at strengthening the party, promoting unity, and addressing internal challenges.

The alternate report further highlighted issues such as lack of genuine reconciliation, and conflicts of interest. Additionally, grassroots feedback, critical to fostering unity, was reportedly ignored.

The report emphasised the need for a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable party structure and administration. It also called for the constitution of a new, unbiased reconciliation committee.

The report has received widespread endorsement from notable stakeholders, including the State Secretary, members of the state working committee, APC members of the Delta State House of Assembly, local government APC chairmen, and secretaries. Other endorsers include a serving member of the House of Representatives, federal commissioners, former speakers of the Delta State House of Assembly, and former members of the National and State Assembly.

The statement read: “Today, as the Acting Chairman of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC), I submitted the Alternate Report of the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Reconciliation Committee to the National leadership of the APC in Abuja.

“The Alternate Report fundamentally chronicles the disagreements with the Majority Report, citing numerous flaws and concerns, including issues with the Reconciliation Committee’s illegal formation and composition, lack of transparency, failure to effect or achieve genuine reconciliation, conflict of interest of members, and ignoring grassroots feedbacks.

“The report criticizes the Majority Report’s recommendations, particularly the establishment of a council of leaders at all levels of the party structure, arguing that it is unconstitutional, biased, and detrimental to the party’s unity and progress. However, the Alternate Report offers comprehensive recommendations aimed at strengthening the party, promoting unity, and addressing internal challenges.

“These recommendations are designed to foster a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable party structure and administration. The report emphasizes the need for regular meetings of party organs, free, fair and transparent congresses, rebuilding the party, post-mortem analysis of the 2023 elections, grassroots engagement, transparency and accountability, federal government empowerment of APC members, and the constitution of a new, unbiased reconciliation committee.

“Notably, the report was signed by nine out of 21 members of the committee including the Deputy State Chairman and endorsed by notable stakeholders, including the State Secretary and other members of the state working committee, 6 out of 7 APC members of the Delta State House of Assembly, 16 elected members of the State Executive Committee, 24 out of 25 LGA APC chairmen, and all 25 LGA APC secretaries.

“Other notable endorsers include a serving member of the House of Representatives, five serving federal commissioners, two former speakers of the Delta State House of Assembly, a former deputy speaker, the pioneer chairman of Delta State APC, former members of the National and State Assembly including Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, former commissioners in Delta State, and other leaders and stakeholders.”