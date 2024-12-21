Chairman of the Shawall Barau I Jibrin Foundation and President of the Barau Academy Football Club, Alhaji Shawall Barau Jibrin, has been honoured with the prestigious 2024 Best Award of Excellence in Leadership and Philanthropy.

The recognition, presented by MayorKings Agency Group, acknowledged his remarkable contributions to youth development, philanthropy, and community service across Northern Nigeria.

A philanthropist and visionary leader from Kano State, Alhaji Shawall Barau Jibrin has significantly impacted society through various transformative initiatives. His notable efforts include sponsoring education, feeding over 10,000 orphans during Ramadan, distributing food and clothing to parents of orphans, and driving infrastructure development projects that uplift communities in Northern Nigeria.

The award celebrates Alhaji Shawall’s dedication to enriching the lives of Northern youths and supporting vulnerable groups. It also highlights his pivotal role in fostering stability through job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation programs.

MayorKings Agency Group described Alhaji Shawall Barau Jibrin’s achievements as exemplary, emphasising that his work sets a high standard for leadership and philanthropy. Outshining a competitive pool of nominees, he emerged as the deserving recipient of the prestigious award, solidifying his legacy as a catalyst for positive change.

This accolade also recognised entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers whose contributions promote societal stability and empower their communities.