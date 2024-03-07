After much speculations, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the Faculty of Management Sciences of the University of Science and Technology, (DSUST), Ozoro, would take off at the Orerokpe Technical College, Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area.

This has laid to rest the suspicion that the Governing Council of the University has approved the Faculty of Management Sciences in Orerokpe.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting uncompleted facilities at the school in Orerokpe.

He said the ministry of Technical Education would hand over the facilities at the college in Orerokpe to the Ministry of Higher Education for a seamless take -off of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the university.

Governor Oborevwori said: “Recently, the Governing Council of the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, approved the Faculty of Management Sciences here in Orerokpe. The site that was proposed for the faculty is the Orerokpe Technical College that is under construction.

“The Ministry of Technical Education has met with the Ministry of Higher Education to transfer the project to the Ministry of Higher Education, and that process would be completed by the end of this week.”

He noted that the Delta State University, Abraka, could not absorb all qualified Deltans who were seeking admission into it, adding that, it was for this reason that the state government decided to float three more universities simultaneously.

“Today, we are very proud that we have three new state universities plus the old one (DELSU), making it a total of four flourishing universities and they are still not enough.

“So, we need to create more campuses to address the educational needs of our people. Education is very fundamental to the successes of one’s life. I cherish education,” he added.

Governor Oborevwori stressed that some of the projects at the Orerokpe campus of the University of Science and Technology would be completed before the end of October.