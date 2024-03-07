The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters and an herbalist for offences bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on Tuesday at various locations in Lokoja.

The herbalist, believed to be a spiritual godfather of the internet fraudsters, was arrested with various fetish objects.

Items recovered from the suspects include 10 exotic cars, two motorcycles, 11 laptop computers, 83 mobile phones and charms, according to a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

Oyewale said the suspects, all males between the ages of 17 and 34, will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.